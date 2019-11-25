Ugandan shilling weakens amid a rise in demand by banks and importers

KAMPALA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened on Monday on the back of elevated demand for hard currency both in the interbank market and by merchandise importers, traders said.

