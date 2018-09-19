FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2018 / 10:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ugandan shilling weakens as banks' and manufacturing demand weighs

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened on Wednesday, hurt by strong demand from both players in the interbank market and manufacturers and energy importers.

At 0950 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,820/3,830, compared Tuesday’s close of 3,815/3,825.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Editing by Maggie Fick

