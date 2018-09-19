Ugandan shilling weakens as banks' and manufacturing demand weighs

KAMPALA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened on Wednesday, hurt by strong demand from both players in the interbank market and manufacturers and energy importers.

At 0950 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,820/3,830, compared Tuesday’s close of 3,815/3,825.

