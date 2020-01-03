Ugandan shilling weakens as banks exert demand

KAMPALA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened on Friday on the back of a surge in demand mainly from players in the interbank market looking to beef up their hard currency positions.

At 1015 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,685/3,695, weaker than Thursday’s close of 3,670/3,680.

