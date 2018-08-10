Ugandan shilling weakens as commercial banks exert demand

KAMPALA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened on Friday, hurt by an uptick in demand as some commercial banks sought to beef up their thin hard currency positions.

At 0945 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,685/3,695, weaker than Thursday’s close of 3,665/3,675.

UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices.......