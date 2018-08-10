FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2018 / 10:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ugandan shilling weakens as commercial banks exert demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened on Friday, hurt by an uptick in demand as some commercial banks sought to beef up their thin hard currency positions.

At 0945 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,685/3,695, weaker than Thursday’s close of 3,665/3,675.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Editing by Maggie Fick

