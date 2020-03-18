Ugandan shilling weakens as coronavirus hits tourism, remittances

KAMPALA, March 18 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling extended its losses on Wednesday, hurt by strong demand from commercial banks betting on a costlier greenback in the days ahead as the coronavirus pandemic hits sectors like tourism and remittance flows. At 0836 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,777/3,787, compared to Tuesday's close of 3,745/3,755. On Tuesday the central bank sold dollars in the interbank market to try to slow the local unit's depreciation. Uganda has to date no confirmed coronavirus case, which has been found in patients in neighbouring Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo. UGX Spot Rate.................... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa)