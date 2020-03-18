Ugandan shilling weakens as coronavirus hits tourism, remittances

Healthcare
    KAMPALA, March 18 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling       
extended its losses on Wednesday, hurt by strong demand from
commercial banks betting on a costlier greenback in the days
ahead as the coronavirus pandemic hits sectors like tourism and
remittance flows. 
    At 0836 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,777/3,787, compared to Tuesday's close of 3,745/3,755. 
    On Tuesday the central bank sold dollars in the interbank
market to try to slow the local unit's depreciation.
    Uganda has to date no confirmed coronavirus case, which has
been found in patients in neighbouring Kenya, Tanzania and
Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo.
      
 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
