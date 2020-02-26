Ugandan shilling weakens as demand from energy and banks weighs

KAMPALA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened for a second straight day on Wednesday on the back of elevated demand for hard currency from both players in the interbank and importers of fuel and other merchandise.

At 1023 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,685/3,695, compared to Tuesday’s close of 3,675/3,685.

