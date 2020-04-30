Ugandan shilling weakens as foreign firms exert demand to pay dividends

KAMPALA, April 30 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened on Thursday, undercut by some demand from foreign owned firms like banks and telecoms preparing to pay dividends for last year.

At 0916 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,815/3,825, compared to Wednesday's close of 3,805/3,815.