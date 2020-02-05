Ugandan shilling weakens as interbank players beef up positions

KAMPALA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened on Wednesday, on the back of an uptick in demand from players in the interbank market seeking to beef up their hard currency positions.

At 0927 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,680/3,690, compared to Tuesday’s close of 3,670/3,680. hUGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices.......