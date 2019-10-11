Financials
Ugandan shilling weakens as rate cut spurs banks to beef up positions

KAMPALA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened on Friday as players in the interbank market beefed up their positions after the central bank this week, in a surprise move, cut its policy rate by 100 basis points to 9%.

At 0933 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,697/3,707, compared to Thursday’s close of 3,680/3,700.

