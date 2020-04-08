Financials
Ugandan shilling weakens due to commercial bank dollar demand

    KAMPALA, April 8 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling       
weakened on Wednesday, undercut by an uptick in demand from
commercial banks who expect the local currency to lose more
ground in the days ahead as the coronavirus outbreak hits the
export sector. 
    At 1041 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,800/3,810, compared to Tuesday's close of 3,770/3,780.
      
 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
