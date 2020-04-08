Ugandan shilling weakens due to commercial bank dollar demand

KAMPALA, April 8 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened on Wednesday, undercut by an uptick in demand from commercial banks who expect the local currency to lose more ground in the days ahead as the coronavirus outbreak hits the export sector. At 1041 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,800/3,810, compared to Tuesday's close of 3,770/3,780. UGX Spot Rate.................... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa)