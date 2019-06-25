Ugandan shilling weakens due to manufacturing, energy demand

KAMPALA, June 25 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened on Tuesday, undercut by month-end dollar demand from energy and manufacturing importers, traders said. At 0844 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,705/3,715, compared to Monday's close of 3,680/3,690. UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Clement Uwiringiyimana)