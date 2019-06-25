Financials
June 25, 2019 / 8:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ugandan shilling weakens due to manufacturing, energy demand

1 Min Read

    KAMPALA, June 25 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling       
weakened on Tuesday, undercut by month-end dollar demand from
energy and manufacturing importers, traders said. 
    At 0844 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,705/3,715, compared to Monday's close of 3,680/3,690. 
   
   UGX Spot Rate.....      
   Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....       
   Calculated Cross Rates..........       
   Deposits.....................          
   Deposits & Forwards.............       
   Uganda Equities Guide.......           
   Uganda All Share Index........         
   Shilling background .....              
   Ugandan Debt Guide............         
   All Uganda Bonds.............          
   Uganda T-Bills..............           
   Uganda Benchmark.............          
   Central Bank ................           
   Ugandan Contributor Index....          
   Uganda Coffee Prices.......              

    

 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; 
Editing by Clement Uwiringiyimana)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below