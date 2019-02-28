Ugandan shilling weakens for second straight day

KAMPALA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened for a second straight day on Thursday, hurt by a rebound in demand from mainly commercial banks looking to beef up their positions, traders said.

At 1033 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,695/3,705, compared to Wednesday's close of 3,685/3,695. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Omar Mohammed)