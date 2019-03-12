Ugandan shilling weakens on demand from energy firms

KAMPALA, March 12 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened on Tuesday, hurt by demand from energy firms and other importers weighing against scant supplies.

At 0945 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,705/3,715, weaker than Monday’s close of 3,695/3,705.

