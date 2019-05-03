Ugandan shilling weakens on demand from importers and banks

KAMPALA, May 3 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened on Friday, undercut by an uptick in demand for hard currency from merchandise importers and players in the interbank market, traders said.

