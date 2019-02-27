Ugandan shilling weakens on energy and telecom sectors demand

KAMPALA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened on Wednesday, undermined by a pick up in demand from energy and telecommunications firms and players in the interbank market, traders said.

At 0942 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,680/3,690, weaker than Tuesday’s close of 3,665/3,675. UGX Spot Rate................... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits........................ Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide........... Uganda All Share Index.......... Shilling background ............ Ugandan Debt Guide.............. All Uganda Bonds................ Uganda T-Bills.................. Uganda Benchmark................ Central Bank ................... Ugandan Contributor Index....... Uganda Coffee Prices............ (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Omar Mohammed)