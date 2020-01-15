Ugandan shilling weakens on importer demand

KAMPALA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened on Wednesday on the back of demand from energy and other goods importers, traders said.

At 1112GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,685/3,695, weaker than Tuesday’s close of 3,665/3,675. UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices.......