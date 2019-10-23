Ugandan shilling weakens on surge in banks' demand

KAMPALA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened on Wednesday on the back of an upsurge in demand from players in the interbank market looking to beef up their positions.

At 0906 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,695/3,705 against the dollar, weaker than Tuesday’s close of 3,685/3,695.

