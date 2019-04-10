Ugandan shilling weakens on surge in importer and banks' demand

KAMPALA, April 10 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened on Wednesday, undercut by strong demand for dollars from players in the interbank market and merchandise importers.

At 1038 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,753/3,763, compared to Tuesday’s close of 3,740/3,750.

