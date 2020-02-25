Ugandan shilling weakens on uptick in demand by energy importers

KAMPALA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened slightly on Tuesday, undercut by an uptick in demand for hard currency from energy firms and other importers.

At 0942 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,675/3,685, compared to Monday’s close of 3,665/3,675.

UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices.......