Ugandan shilling weakens on uptick in dollar appetite

KAMPALA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling traded weaker on Monday on the back of an uptick in appetite for hard currency from both merchandise importers and players in the interbank market, traders said.

At 0915 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,698/3,708, from Friday’s close of 3,690/3,700. UGX Spot Rate................... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits........................ Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide........... Uganda All Share Index.......... Shilling background ............ Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices.......