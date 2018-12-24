Financials
December 24, 2018 / 10:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ugandan shilling weakens on uptick in interbank appetite

1 Min Read

    KAMPALA, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling       
weakened on Monday, hurt by an uptick in demand by players in
the interbank market, traders said.
    At 0958 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,700/3,710, weaker than Friday's close at 3,690/3,700.
   
   UGX Spot Rate.....      
   Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....       
   Calculated Cross Rates..........       
   Deposits.....................          
   Deposits & Forwards.............       
   Uganda Equities Guide.......           
   Uganda All Share Index........         
   Shilling background .....              
   Ugandan Debt Guide............         
   All Uganda Bonds.............          
   Uganda T-Bills..............           
   Uganda Benchmark.............          
   Central Bank ................           
   Ugandan Contributor Index....          
   Uganda Coffee Prices.......              

 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Clement
Uwiringiyimana)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below