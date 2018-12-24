Ugandan shilling weakens on uptick in interbank appetite

KAMPALA, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened on Monday, hurt by an uptick in demand by players in the interbank market, traders said. At 0958 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,700/3,710, weaker than Friday's close at 3,690/3,700. UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Clement Uwiringiyimana)