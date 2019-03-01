Ugandan shilling weakens slightly amid energy, manufacturing demand

KAMPALA, March 1 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was little-changed on Friday amid limited demand for hard currency by firms from the energy and manufacturing sectors, traders said.

At 1131 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,698/3,708, a touch weaker than Thursday’s close of 3,695/3,705.

