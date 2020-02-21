Ugandan shilling weakens slightly on demand by banks

KAMPALA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened slightly on Friday on the back of an uptick in demand by players in the interbank market looking to beef up their hard currency positions.

At 0745 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,670/3,680, compared to Thursday’s close of 3,665/3,675.

