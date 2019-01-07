Ugandan shilling weakens slightly on manufacturing demand

KAMPALA, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened slightly on Monday, undercut by an uptick in demand from manufacturing firms and players in the interbank market, traders said.

At 0910 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,725/3,735 compared with Friday's close of 3,722/3,732.