Ugandan shilling weakens slightly on uptick in importer demand

KAMPALA, June 23 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened slightly on Tuesday, undercut by some demand from importers of fuel and other merchandise, traders said.

At 0753GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,735/3,745, compared to Monday's close of 3,725/3,735. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Omar Mohammed)