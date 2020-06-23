Financials
June 23, 2020 / 8:11 AM / in an hour

Ugandan shilling weakens slightly on uptick in importer demand

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, June 23 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened slightly on Tuesday, undercut by some demand from importers of fuel and other merchandise, traders said.

At 0753GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,735/3,745, compared to Monday’s close of 3,725/3,735. UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Omar Mohammed)

