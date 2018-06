KAMPALA, June 21 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened to an all-time low on Thursday as interbank players exerted strong dollar demand while the central bank held back from another intervention, traders said.

At 1015 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,890/3,900, weaker than Wednesday’s close of 3,880/3,890. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Editing by Maggie Fick)