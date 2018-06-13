Ugandan shilling weakens to new low on elevated demand

KAMPALA, June 13 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling extended losses on Wednesday, as surging demand from commercial banks and importers met with tight supplies of hard currency.

At 1046 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,840/3,850, a record low. The shilling closed at 3,830/3,840 on Tuesday.

The currency has posted sharp losses in recent weeks, prompting the central bank on Friday to intervene and sell dollars to try to curb losses. UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Editing by Maggie Fick)