UPDATE 1-Uganda shilling weakens as interbank players cover short positions

(Updates with latest quote)

KAMPALA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The Uganda shilling weakened on Monday, erasing some slight gains in early morning trading as some players in the interbank exerted hard currency demand to cover short positions, traders said.

At 1007 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling 3,785/3,795, weaker than Friday’s close of 3,775/3,785. UGX Spot Rate................... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits........................ Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide........... Uganda All Share Index.......... Shilling background ............ Ugandan Debt Guide.............. All Uganda Bonds................ Uganda T-Bills.................. Uganda Benchmark................ Central Bank ................... Ugandan Contributor Index....... Uganda Coffee Prices............ (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Omar Mohammed)