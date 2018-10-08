FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 8, 2018 / 11:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Uganda shilling weakens as interbank players cover short positions

1 Min Read

(Updates with latest quote)

KAMPALA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The Uganda shilling weakened on Monday, erasing some slight gains in early morning trading as some players in the interbank exerted hard currency demand to cover short positions, traders said.

At 1007 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling 3,785/3,795, weaker than Friday’s close of 3,775/3,785. UGX Spot Rate................... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits........................ Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide........... Uganda All Share Index.......... Shilling background ............ Ugandan Debt Guide.............. All Uganda Bonds................ Uganda T-Bills.................. Uganda Benchmark................ Central Bank ................... Ugandan Contributor Index....... Uganda Coffee Prices............ (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Omar Mohammed)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.