UPDATE 1-Ugandan central bank sells dollars after shilling weakens

(Updates to say central bank sold dollars to support shilling) KAMPALA, March 18 (Reuters) - Uganda's central bank sold dollars for a second straight day on Wednesday to try to halt sharp losses by the local currency as panicked commercial banks sought to stock up on hard currency to steel themselves for the unfolding economic uncertainty. At 1202 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,775/3,785, after earlier crossing a key psychological level of 3,800 against the dollar before the central bank's intervention. On Tuesday the bank also sold an undisclosed amount of dollars in the interbank market to try to offer support to the local currency. "There's a lot of panic buying in the interbank market, no one wants to remain short because of the coronavirus uncertainty," said Faisal Bukenya, managing director at Pay Uganda, a forex dealer. Uganda has to date no confirmed coronavirus case, which has been found in patients in neighbouring Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa)