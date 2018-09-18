Uganda to renew operating licence of local unit of MTN Group

KAMPALA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Uganda has agreed to renew the operating licence of the local unit of South African telecom company MTN Group, the state-run Uganda Media Centre said on Twitter on Tuesday.

"The Minister of ICT was given a go-ahead to give a no objection to @UCC_Official to renew the licence (of @mtnug) with new stringent terms," the agency said, referring to state-run telecommunications regulator the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC).