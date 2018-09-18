FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 18, 2018 / 8:57 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Uganda to renew operating licence of local unit of MTN Group

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Uganda has agreed to renew the operating licence of the local unit of South African telecom company MTN Group, the state-run Uganda Media Centre said on Twitter on Tuesday.

“The Minister of ICT was given a go-ahead to give a no objection to @UCC_Official to renew the licence (of @mtnug) with new stringent terms,” the agency said, referring to state-run telecommunications regulator the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC). (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.