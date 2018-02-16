UGG bootmaker sues Walmart for infringement

UGG bootmaker Deckers Outdoor Corp is suing Wal-Mart Stores and the Milwaukee-based manufacturer of Muk Luks boots, alleging that they are misleading the public and unfairly capitalizing on UGG’s popularity by offering boots that copy key design elements of its popular Bailey Button model.

In a complaint filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, Deckers accused Walmart and Reliable Knitting Works of trade dress infringement under the federal Lanham Act, design-patent infringement under the Patent Act, and unfair competition under California law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EwhbGD