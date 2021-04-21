UiPath set to open up 14%, potentially valuing it over $33 billion

April 21 (Reuters) - Automation tech startup UiPath Inc was set to be valued at more than $33 billion in its U.S. market debut on Wednesday, the latest tech company to capitalize on investors’ appetite for high-growth stocks.

At 10:51 a.m. ET, the stock was set to open at a range between $62 and $64 per share, up as much as 14% from the offer price of $56 per share.