New Zealand's a2 Milk forecasts higher revenue for 2021 citing demand in China

(Reuters) - New Zealand's a2 Milk Co Ltd ATM.NZ said on Monday that lockdown measures in the Australian state of Victoria hurt its corporate "daigou" channel more than expected but that revenue for fiscal 2021 would be higher on the back of strong demand in China.

The dairy producer estimates revenue for fiscal 2021 to be between NZ$1.80 billion ($1.18 billion) and NZ$1.90 billion, compared with revenue of NZ$1.73 billion in the previous year.

Sales from the daigou channel, where shoppers in China buy products in bulk from stores outside the country and import them informally to the mainland, account for a significant portion of the company’s infant formula revenue in Australia and New Zealand.

But a2 Milk says impact from the “temporary” disruptions to the channel will likely be short-term, assuming that COVID-19- related issues stabilize in Australia.

The Auckland-based company expects its liquid milk business in Australia and the United States, as well was its strong local China business, to mitigate the impact and drive improvement in the second half of the year.

For the first half of 2021, the company forecast revenue between NZ$725 million and NZ$775 million, compared with revenue of NZ$806.7 million reported a year ago.