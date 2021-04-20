Primark reopening has gone "fantastically well" - AB Foods CEO

LONDON (Reuters) - The reopening of Primark stores in England and Wales on April 12 following COVID-19 lockdown has gone “fantastically well”, with sales in the week since hitting a record high, the boss of its parent company Associated British Foods said on Tuesday.

“The footfall is different from the (previous) openings, so much better footfall in city centres,” CEO George Weston told Reuters.

He said the range of product that customers were buying has expanded to include women’s fashion and accessories.

“Compared with the (end of the) last lockdown when we sold a lot of pyjamas and a lot of loungewear and a lot of underwear, this time the high sales have been across the categories with the exception of travel,” he added.