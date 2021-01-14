Primark-owner warns of extra 500 million stg hit if stores close until end March

LONDON (Reuters) - Primark owner AB Foods said that if current shop closures last until the end of March, that would result in an additional 500 million pound hit to Primark’s sales, on top of the 1.05 billion pounds hit it is expecting to Feb. 27.

“If the current number of stores remain closed until the end of March then there would be another 500 million off the sales,” said finance director John Bason in a call on Thursday.

Lockdowns in its main UK market and elsewhere in Europe have closed 305 stores or about 76% of its retail selling space.