Traders monitor their screens at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) as Absa Bank Kenya PLC (ABK) starts trading from Barclays bank in Nairobi, Kenya February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Absa Bank Kenya on Tuesday reported a 47% drop in 2020 pretax profit to 5.6 billion Kenyan shillings ($51 million) from 10.8 billion reflecting higher impairments due to effects of the pandemic.

Impairments rose to 9 billion shillings from 4.2 billion, it said.

($1 = 109.75 Kenyan shillings)