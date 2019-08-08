Brexit uncertainty hitting hiring in Britain - Adecco CEO

FILE PHOTO: CEO Alain Dehaze of Swiss Adecco Group is seen during an interview with Reuters in Zurich, Switzerland October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Britain’s prolonged and messy departure from the European Union is hurting hiring sentiment among the country’s employers, the chief executive of staffing company Adecco Group (ADEN.S) told Reuters on Thursday.

“It is really affecting the mood, it is reflected in temporary staffing and permanent recruitment, which are down,” Alain Dehaze said after the Swiss company posted its second-quarter results.

“The mood is shifting and becoming more downbeat. We need clarity so companies can start to act and implement their strategies,” he added.