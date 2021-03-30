Three female polio vaccination health workers shot dead in Afghanistan: sources

JALALABAD (Reuters) - Gunmen killed three female polio vaccination health workers in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Tuesday, two government sources said.

It was not immediately clear who carried out the two separate shootings, a provincial government official said. A central government source confirmed the shootings.

A number of assassinations have taken place in urban centres since peace talks began between the insurgent Taliban and the Afghan government last year in Doha.

Three female journalists were killed in Jalalabad this month, an attack claimed by Islamic State. The government blames most targeted killings on the Taliban, who deny involvement.