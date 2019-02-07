Russia offers to help U.S. on Afghan peace talks with Taliban: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is ready to help the United States advance its negotiations with the Taliban on withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan, the RIA news agency cited Russia’s foreign ministry as saying on Thursday.

The comments came a day after Russia hosted peace talks in Moscow between the Taliban and opposition Afghan politicians.

A Taliban official at the talks said no timetable had been agreed with the U.S. government for the partial withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, and that negotiations were underway.