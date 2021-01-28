South Africa's weather service warns of crop damage after severe weather

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African Weather Service said on Thursday extensive damage to crops and waterlogged farmlands will likely lead to significantly impaired agricultural output in parts of the Free State and Northern Cape provinces after heavy rains.

Numerous severe weather-related impacts have been reported over the western parts of the Free State and over the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape during the past 48 hours, the weather service agency said.

The affected provinces are maize growing areas.