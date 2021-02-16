S.Africa's ARM expects half-year earnings to rise on firmer metal prices

(Reuters) - Diversified miner African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) forecast a jump in first-half earnings on Tuesday, boosted by higher iron ore sales volume and a surge in prices of the steelmaking ingredient and platinum.
The South Africa-listed company said headline earnings per share - the main measure of corporate profit in the country - are expected to be between 2,529 cents and 2,640 cents for the six months ended Dec. 31, higher than the 1,114 cents per share it reported last year.
Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni
