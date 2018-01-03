FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Venezuela
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#Deals
January 3, 2018 / 11:10 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Air Berlin sells subsidiary Aviation GmbH to Thomas Cook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Collapsed German airline Air Berlin said on Wednesday it had sold its subsidiary Air Berlin Aviation GmbH to Thomas Cook Group Airlines PLC (TCG.L), continuing the carve-up of its business.

Thomas Cook said the acquisition would give its airline Condor further options for growth, consistent with its plans to grow capacity in the German market to meet increased demand experienced in recent months.

    Neither company said how much Thomas Cook was paying, but a person familiar with the deal said the purchase price was a medium single-digit million euro amount.

    Air Berlin, which filed for insolvency in August, has already sold major parts of its assets to German flagship carrier Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) and Britain’s easyJet (EZJ.L).

    Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Douglas Busvine

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.