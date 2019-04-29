Airbnb CEO says co will be ready for IPO later this year - CNBC

Brian Chesky, CEO and Co-founder of Airbnb, speaks to the Economic Club of New York at a luncheon at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S. March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Airbnb will be ready for an initial public offering later this year, the home-renting company’s chief executive officer told CNBC on Monday.

“We will be ready a little bit later this year and then any point from then on you could see us,” Brian Chesky told CNBC when asked about company’s timeline to go public.

Airbnb has widely been expected to file its IPO in 2019, but last month its co-founder, Nathan Blecharczyk, told Business Insider that it was not decided if the company would go public this year.