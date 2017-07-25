Akzo Nobel chairman to leave after opposing PPG deal

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch paintmaker Akzo Nobel's (AKZO.AS) chairman will step down next April, having angered some major investors by fighting off a 26.3 billion euro ($30.6 billion) takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG Industries (PPG.N).

With Chairman Antony Burgmans leaving when his term expires, Akzo will have lost the two men who led the resistance to a deal with PPG after the resignation of Chief Executive Ton Buechner last week due to health reasons.

Adding to the pressure on Akzo, its second quarter profit fell short of expectations on Tuesday, while the company dismissed demands made by major shareholder Elliott Advisors for a vote on the immediate ousting of Burgmans.

Akzo and PPG are currently in a six-month cooling off period which is set to expire in December and analysts said a possible deal could be rekindled.

"The question now is whether Akzo's board will stay unanimous in its resistance of PPG," said analyst Joost van Beek of Theodoor Gilissen said. "The PPG story is not completely over, they will wait and see if new chances arise."

Akzo said it will hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting on Sept 8, but said votes would be limited to the appointment of new Chief Executive Thierry Vanlancker. Shareholders will not have the opportunity to add other items to the agenda.

With the ongoing legal dispute and uncertainty about possible revived merger talks, Akzo's shares traded down 0.5 percent down on Tuesday at 74.93 euros, far below a figure of around 95 euros offered in PPG's final cash and share proposal in April.

Elliott had repeatedly pushed for Burgmans to go immediately. The activist hedge fund, which has a 9.5 percent position in Akzo, did not comment on Akzo's statement on Tuesday.

A lawsuit on Elliott's demand for an extraordinary shareholders' meeting dealing with Burgman's position is scheduled to be heard in Dutch court on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Cans of Dulux paint, an Akzo Nobel brand, are seen on the shelves of a hardware store near Manchester, Britain, April 24, 2017. Phil Noble/File Photo

Sticking to the Script

New CEO Thierry Vanlancker said he was sticking to the standalone goals Akzo set itself when it rejected PPG's offer.

"I see it as my task to accelerate and execute our plans for growth and value creation", he said in a call with reporters.

Akzo also said it had appointed JPMorgan Cazenove as advisor for shareholder relations after a court in May ordered it to mend fences with investors.

At the Sept. 8 shareholder meeting will provide further explanations about its refusal of a deal with Pittsburgh-based PPG.

The maker of Dulux paints will also seek approval for the proposed spin off of the special chemical business, a central plank in the company's strategy.

Akzo on Tuesday also said its core profit in the second quarter fell 6 percent to 461 million euros, due to weak demand in various markets and higher raw material costs.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast operating profit, excluding incidental items, of 496 million euros.

The Dutch company aims to improve its operating profit by 100 million euros this year, but only managed a progress of 12 million euros in the first half of the year.

Sales rose 2 percent in the second quarter, to 3.78 billion euros, also falling short of expectations.