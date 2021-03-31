Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Alpha Dhabi unit buys $953 million stake in Aldar from Mubadala

By Reuters Staff

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala has sold a 3.5 billion dirham ($953 million) stake in property developer Aldar to a subsidiary of investment firm Alpha Dhabi Holding, the fund said in a statement on Wednesday.

The subsidiary, Sublime Commercial Investment, acquired a 12.21% strategic stake in Aldar, the statement said. Mubadala will remain Aldar’s largest shareholder at 25%, it said.

The transaction involved 960 million shares in a block trade and was carried out by local brokerage firms International Securities and ADCB Securities, the statement said.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Jason Neely

