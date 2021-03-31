Abu Dhabi's Mubadala sells part of its holdings in property firm Aldar-sources

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Company has sold part of its holdings in Abu Dhabi property developer Aldar, two sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Mubadala did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trades of 960 million shares, worth 3.5 billion dirhams ($952.95 million) were made on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on Wednesday, exchange data shows.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)