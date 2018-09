BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso currency fell 3.51 percent to a new record low closing level of 39.9 per U.S. dollar, traders said on Thursday, citing an increase in dollar demand due to high liquidity after the auction of treasury notes known as Letes.

FILE PHOTO: A man shows Argentine pesos outside a bank in Buenos Aires' financial district, Argentina August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci/File Photo