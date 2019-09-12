Argentine peso steady after further currency control measures announced

FILE PHOTO: A man shows Argentine pesos outside a bank in Buenos Aires' financial district, Argentina August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci/File Photo/File Photo

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso currency opened steady on Thursday morning at 56.2 per U.S. dollar after the country announced further control measures to protect the embattled currency.

Argentina’s central bank late on Wednesday announced measures requiring anyone buying foreign currency to present a sworn oath promising to wait at least five days before using it to purchase bonds, closing a loophole that had allowed people to turn a quick profit.

Argentina authorized currency controls earlier this month after a sharp plunge in the peso, an about-face by President Mauricio Macri, who had previously lifted many protectionist practices of his predecessor, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.