Argentina peso closes higher for the first time in seven sessions

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s beleaguered peso snapped a seven-session losing streak on Tuesday, closing 3.73 percent stronger at 24.10 per U.S. dollar after the central bank offered to sell up to $5 billion in the spot market.

A pedestrian's shadow is cast next to an electronic board showing currency exchange rates in Buenos Aires' financial district, Argentina May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Martin Acosta

The currency had lost 6.6 percent to a record low on Monday, having weakened every trading day since May 3. Despite Tuesday’s gain, the peso remained 14.77 percent weaker since the start of the month and 22.61 percent so far this year.

The wobbly currency last week drove the government to ask for a “high access stand-by arrangement” from the International Monetary Fund. The deal, which may impose fiscal belt-tightening conditions, is being negotiated in Washington.

Traders estimated the central bank’s Tuesday intervention at $800 million. It was expected to announce the official figure later in the day.

The bank had already sold billions of dollars of its reserves and hiked interest rates to 40 percent as it sought to contain inflation.

The IMF negotiations carry political risks for President Mauricio Macri’s reform agenda. Many Argentines blame IMF-backed policies of the late 1990s for Argentina’s 2001-2002 economic meltdown. Some opposition politicians and activists have voiced concerns that the deal being drawn up in Washington will require painful fiscal belt-tightening.

Weak fundamentals, skittishness regarding devaluation and concern over Argentina’s drought-hit soy harvest have helped put the economy, and the peso, under pressure. Gross domestic product is nonetheless expected to expand modestly this year.

The peso is one of the world’s hardest-hit currencies as investors leave emerging markets.

Macri’s Cabinet Chief Marcos Pena told reporters on Tuesday that Argentina, and not the IMF, would dictate the terms of any agreement. He called on the country to work to lower Argentina’s deficit, particularly in the 2019 budget.

“We will have to sit down, all parties, with enormous openness, generosity and responsibility,” to hammer out a spending plan for next year, Pena said.

The government earlier this month lowered its fiscal deficit goal in 2018 to 2.7 percent of gross domestic product from 3.2 percent previously, in another bid to calm markets.

Argentina reported on Tuesday a primary fiscal deficit of 10.342 billion pesos ($503.5 million) in April, down 44.6 percent from a year earlier.

The MerVal stock index rose 1.73 percent.