IMF says supports Argentina floating exchange rate as peso tumbles

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday a target exchange rate for the peso will not be a condition of a financing deal with Argentina, as the currency closed more than 6 percent weaker at a record low of 25 per U.S. dollar.

Argentina requested a “high access stand-by arrangement” from the IMF last week after the peso depreciated rapidly, prompting the central bank to sell reserves and hike interest rates to 40 percent in a bid to contain one of the world’s highest inflation rates as well as stop the peso slide.

The bank sold $400 million in reserves on Monday as part of its effort to halt the peso’s slide, traders said. During all of last week, the peso weakened 6.30 percent, and for the first 11 days of May it weakened 12.03 percent.

The Merval stock index opened 0.7 percent lower on Monday before rising 1.4 percent by the late afternoon.

In a statement, an IMF spokesman said the Fund had not discussed any specific target for the exchange rate with Argentine authorities during negotiations in Washington.

“Argentina has a floating, market-determined exchange rate, and we fully support that,” the spokesman said. “The exchange rate should continue to be determined by market forces, with the central bank continuing to use all the policy tools that are at its disposal.”

In an earlier statement, the IMF said its board would discuss Argentina at an informal meeting scheduled for Friday. The Fund said that meeting was “part of our usual process of briefing the board on negotiations for high access IMF programs.”

POLITICAL RISKS

Weak fundamentals, skittishness regarding devaluation and concern over Argentina’s drought-hit soy harvest are pressuring the peso lower.

Traders were also looking ahead to the maturity of 670 billion pesos ($27.32 billion) worth of central bank notes known as Lebacs on Tuesday, representing more than half the total stock of outstanding Lebacs and 67 percent of the monetary base.

Interest rates on the notes have been rising in secondary markets, as the bank is widely expected to hike rates in Tuesday’s auction to entice traders to roll over their maturing notes.

“The possibility of a complete renewal of the maturing (Lebacs) is not expected,” consultancy Portfolio Personal said in a note, adding that in the four auctions so far this year, 14 percent of maturing Lebacs had not been renewed.

The IMF negotiations carry political risks for President Mauricio Macri. Many Argentineans blame IMF-backed policies of the late 1990s for the country’s 2001-2002 economic meltdown. Some opposition politicians and activists have voiced concerns that the deal being drawn up in Washington will require painful fiscal belt tightening.

Unions marched through the city centre on Monday to protest the IMF deal and Macri’s increases in utilities prices, part of his effort to reduce the fiscal deficit.

In a statement, Macri’s office said he had spoken by phone with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday morning, and that Trump had said he supported Macri’s discussions with the IMF. The United States has the most voting power of any IMF member country, with 16.5 percent of the votes.